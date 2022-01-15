Omicron cases: 51% fully vaccinated, only 37 reported symptoms

PUNE As the district continues to report a surge in Covid-19 cases, the administration has stated that out of the 332 confirmed cases of Omicron variant that have been reported in the district 51% or 172 patients were vaccinated. However, out of these only 37 showed mild symptoms and the rest did not show any symptoms at all.

Expressing concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Pune and the rest of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that as of now no new restrictions will be brought in but a decision will be taken next week depending upon the scenario. Pawar was chairing the weekly Covid review meeting.

Pawar also said that more police personnel from both Pune and Mumbai are also reporting to be Covid-19 positive as recent events like at Bhima Koregaon saw many police personnel on duty for safety and vigilance. As of Saturday, Pune saw a total of 465 Covid-19 positive cases among police staff who have all been vaccinated. Out of the 465, 47 were senior level officers, and also a few have been hospitalised. Pawar also said that the policemen are now preparing to take the third dose also known as the precautionary dose which has already started in the city.

Pawar reiterated that although the number of new cases is rising the rate of hospitalisation remains low. However, as per the data from the district health office, in the past week between December 30 and January 5, out of the over 11.000 active cases, 905 were hospitalised between January 6 and 12, out of the 38,000 active cases the number of hospitalisations has also gone up with 1,752 admitted due to Covid-19 . Out of these 1,752, 1,492 are on isolation beds without O2, 146 are on oxygen beds, 65 are on ICU beds and 49 are on ventilators in Pune district. However, 95% of the active Covid-19 cases currently in the district are under home isolation.

New restrictions if state oxygen consumptions go beyond 700 mt daily

Pawar said, “The only reason why cases are surging is because people are not following the Covid-19 protocols. We have also released funds from the state disaster response force for the pending payments if any towards the staff of the jumbo hospital in the city. If required, we will reopen the jumbo facilities. However as of now, despite the surge in cases, the rate of hospitalisation remains low. However, if the cases continue to surge and the oxygen consumption in the state goes beyond 700 metric tons daily, there will be new restrictions.”

As of now, in the past week, the district’s oxygen consumption is close to 80 metric ton daily.