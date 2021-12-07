Omicron in Pune: Parents have mixed feelings about schools reopening

PUNE The question of schools reopening remains moot as the Omicron variant of Covid has been found in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Parents have a mixed response about the decision to reopen.

Earlier, the reopening of schools was delayed till December 15 by local authorities due to the threat of Omicron.

Pratibha Shinde from Dhayari said that worldwide, pre-primary and primary schools are functional.

“Students from preprimary and primary should start with their offline classes. The learning loss of students from this age group is tremendous. We will not see the effect now, but later when these children grow, we will see the effect,” said Shinde.

“In fact in London, secondary and higher secondary schools were continuing online, whereas primary school was offline. There should be a system in India wherein students are safe in offline school as well. In my opinion, schools should start offline as soon as possible. Newer variants are likely to come again. Everytime they do, we cannot confine the children to the home. Young kids are facing a variety of issues like mobile addiction and mental health problems. These can be addresses only if schools reopen offline,” said Shinde.

She added that as malls and offices are opened now, schools should reopen too.

“Many parents are in a fix about where to leave their children while they go to office. We are reopening malls and office nows. So schools should be reopened, where all Covid protocols are taken care of. Children’s safety is most important, but closing schools is not the answer,” said Shinde.

Milind Telawne, another parent from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that schools can continue to function online.

“This would be better as students are not vaccinated. If any student tests positive, who will take the responsibility for the child’s safety. Also, internationally online education system has been working since the pandemic began. Now, the State government should focus on providing good online education to students by generating good content,” said Telawne.