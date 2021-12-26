Omicron restrictions in Pune put wedding celebrations between rock and hard place

PUNE As the state government declared new restrictions against the backdrop of the Omicron Covid variant, weddings planned for the year-end have been severely impacted.

With the number of guests restricted families preparing for weddings are having to realign their preparations in terms of location, F&B and invitees.

The entire wedding celebration ecosystem has begun to shudder.

“My son’s wedding is scheduled on December 28 at Panvel and from both sides we had invited around 500 guests from all across Maharashtra. Now as per the new restrictions, only 100 guests are allowed inside the marriage hall, and so now we have started calling the guests who can be called later. Accordingly, the list is now reduced to 100 to 150 guests, and after the marriage for the pooja at our house the remaining guests will be invited,” said Anil Kakade, father of a bridegroom.

Shruti Khinvsara’s wedding is scheduled in the first week of January. She said, “ My wedding is scheduled on January 7 and we have booked a marriage hall with lawns and around 1,000 guests are going to be invited. Now due to new strict restrictions imposed by the state government, all the planning and expenses done will be wasted. We are confused about whether to postpone the wedding or go with a few wedding guests.”

On December 24, the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review meeting with the state Covid task force and it was decided to impose strict restrictions. According to the new state Covid guidelines, only 100 people are allowed at indoor weddings. While not more than 250 are allowed for outdoor weddings on open grounds and party lawns.

Just like Shruti there are several families of both brides and bridegrooms, who have weddings in their houses and now have to restrict the number of people attending the event. The effect is now seen on the weddings scheduled in December, and January and February next year.

Talking about the impact of these restrictions on wedding halls owners, Kishore Jagdale owner of Shreesai Wedding lawns in Kalyani nagar said, “After the new Covid guidelines were announced, immediately we started getting calls from families who had booked our wedding lawn. They first reduced the number of people and hours, and mainly the food order which is a major part of any wedding. Some have now postponing the wedding and couple of them have cancelled the bookings. When such restrictions are imposed, it not only impacts the wedding families, but on an entire eco system of vendors and their workers who earn their bread and butter from it.”