Omicron scare: Pune schools will not reopen till Dec 15, rules PMC, PCMC

PUNE:Schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will not reopen before December 15, separate notifications issued by the respective municipal corporations stated on Tuesday, a day before offline Classes 1 to 7 were to resume across urban areas of Maharashtra. In case of rural areas of Pune district, offline Classes 1 to 4 will not resume till further orders from the District Collector.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued a notification stating that primary schools in the city will not reopen till December 15 when things will be reviewed based on the current situation. PMC officials noted that the decision was taken after the World Health organisation (WHO) declared Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’ while the Centre on Tuesday asked the states to ramp up Covid-19 testing. Many parents and teachers were unhappy with the decision to reopen schools for primary students in the backdrop of the Omicron variant. The state government on Monday issued a government resolution (GR) stating that schools across the state will reopen from December 1. However, the final decision to reopen would stay with the local governing bodies.

Vikram Kumar, PMC commissioner said that as of now, the decision to reopen schools has been delayed by 15 days. “Classes 1 to 7 will not resume from December 1 in offline mode. However, online education will continue. The decision to reopen schools will be reviewed before December 15 after discussion about the situation,” stated the notification signed by Kumar. In its notification, PMC cited the Omicron variant of Covid as reason for deferring the decision to reopen schools.

The decision came after Vikram Kumar, city mayor Murlidhar Mohol and parents organisations’ held a meeting. After the meeting, Mohol highlighted that even if most of the adults are fully vaccinated in Pune, the children are at risk as they have not been vaccinated against coronavirus so reopening schools will be a risk.

Ironically, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday had asserted that all schools across the state will reopen from Wednesday since there has been no case of any new variant in the country nor has there been evidence that it is deadlier than the previous variants.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association said that schools and staff were eager to reopen schools. “However, the threat of Covid and students’ safety are equally important. Ahead of the Omicron variant, parents were worried more about the reopening of schools. Students’ safety is of the topmost priority for schools,” said Gaikwad.

Prashant Khande, a city-based parent noted that the decision to delay reopening is welcome. “Offline classes are important but safety comes first. The students have waited for this long. There are only three months remaining for this academic year to end. And so, schools can continue online,” said Khande.

CBSE schools from Jan

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the city noted that offline classes can only start from January. Speaking about the reopening, Jayshree Venkatraman, principal, SNBP School Rahatani, said that as the semester exams are ongoing, the schools will resume from January in offline mode.

“The semester exams for the CBSE board will end by December end. Thereafter, the offline mode schools will be reopened depending on the situation at that time,” said Venkatraman.

Number of schools in Pune district: 4,251

Number of primary school students in Pune district: More than a million