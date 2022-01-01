Omicron threat affects passenger traffic at Pune airport

PUNE The passenger footfall which was expected to cross 28,000 to 30,000 after 24 hours operations resumed on December 1 at Pune international airport remained below 24,000 as the Omicron threat prevented many flyers to cancel their New Year vacation plans.

Many flights as well which were supposed to schedule for new destinations did not commence operations.

From December 1, 24x7 flight operation resumed at the Pune international airport which was put on halt since October 2020 due to runway re-carpeting work.

As of now, 70 flights are operational daily with passenger footfall reaching 22,500 on December 24 while on December 23 it was 20,450. On December 20 it was 20,443.

“The passenger traffic has reached around 20,000 on a daily basis. When 24 hours operation started, we were expecting numbers to go somewhere near 30,000 but due to the Omicron threat many flights for new destinations were cancelled and many people cancelled the travelling plans as well,” said an official from the Pune airport.

The officials were expecting 90 flights after 24 hours of operation.

“The number has still not gone above 70, steadily it is increasing. Many airlines are still not starting flights for new places as different travelling restrictions are placed in different states and once everything is normal, we will see flight numbers going up,” he said.

In pre-Covid days the airport has seen passenger footfall of, 28,000-30,000 passengers in a day.

“Now let’s see how the situation of Covid 19 improves, once it is normal, we will see a surge in flyers as well as flight,” added the official.

Ritesh Loda, a flyer, said, “We have to deal with long check-in queues in Pune so many are still avoiding night flights from the city as they have to wait for longer duration as compared to other airports.”

