On Akshaya Tritiya glitter in gold, mango sales in Pune

PUNE This Akshaya Tritiya ,which is celebrated on May 3, there is huge demand for both gold jewellery and mangoes as people were not able to celebrate this auspicious day to the fullest over the last two years due to the pandemic.

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for buying new things, especially gold and mangoes. Over the last two years, most of the purchases were carried out online due to Covid-19 restrictions. This year, however, people are eagerly waiting to purchase gold, even as the purchase of mangoes has already been carried out.

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers said, “The gold market is flourishing as compared to the last two years as Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated physically this year. With people preferring to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya, we are expecting a 25% growth in sales – more than it was in 2019. Across the Indian market, there are expectations that 20 to 21 tonne of gold will be sold on the occasion of Akshays Tritiya. Earlier, the rates had gone up to ₹56,000 but now they have come down to ₹52,000.”

Sheetal Siroya, area business manager, Tanishq, said, “People are once again celebrating festivals like they used to earlier and are placing orders. With gold rates coming down in the last 15 days – more people are showing interest in buying gold.”

Meanwhile, mangoes can be seen selling across the city even as the rates are different at different places. “Raw mangoes are coming to the market in excess and with Akshaya Tritiya, people have purchased a lot of ripe mangoes. The rate of raw mango is around ₹20,000 per box of 10kg, whereas ripe mangoes are selling between ₹700 and ₹1,000 per dozen. The price of raw mango has gone down while the price of ripe mangoes is increasing,” said Yuvraj Kachi, a mango trader at Market Yard.

“However, ripe mango rates are expected to go down next week as they are coming in excess to the market now which was not the case 15 days before,” Kachi said.

Deepak Shetye, a trader who brings mangoes from Devgad, said, “The mangoes are now coming in excess. Earlier, due to unseasonal rains in Konkan, the fruit was damaged, but now the new lot is coming and there will be no scarcity.”

“Both types of mangoes are available in the market – those free of chemicals and those which use chemicals. It becomes difficult for buyers to know whether the mangoes are chemical-free. At many places in the market, both kinds of mangoes are mixed and sold to buyers,” added Shetye.

