On her way to meet 4-year-old released from abduction, aunt dies in accident

PUNE A day after the safe return of Svarnav Chavan, who was abducted by an unidentified man, his maternal aunt was killed in an accident near Ahmednagar on Thursday morning, turning joy into tragedy for the entire family.

She along with her family members were on their way to Pune from Nanded to meet Svarnav, after his abductor is believed to have released him.

However, the car they were travelling in rammed into the railings of a bridge in Ahmednagar district, police officials said.

“Sunita Rathod (36), sister of Svarnav’s mother, died instantly while her two sons are hospitalised and undergoing treatment,” said Manoj Patil, superintendent of police, Ahmednagar.

The four-year-old boy was kidnapped from Baner on January 11 by an unknown two-wheeler rider. He was later released in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area on Wednesday.

“The family left for Pune last night. Early in the morning, their car rammed into the railings of a bridge. The two sons have been shifted to a private hospital in Pune,” said Bhingar Deshmukh, assistant police inspector.

Svarnav, son of a doctor couple, was with a 12-year-old relative around 9:45am on January 11 when he was abducted. The older child was walking the younger one to a daycare when it happened

After the boy went missing, social media platforms were flooded with posts praying for his safe return. After he was found alive and well on Wednesday, he was taken to a doctor for a medical check-up.

The police are now on the lookout for the two-wheeler rider who dropped the child off near a water tank ijn Punavale. The same person is believed to be the abductor.

The police have launched a city-wide manhunt for the kidnapper and have registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 364(a) (kidnapping or abduction for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code at Chaturshrungi police station.

