One arrested in Chakan shooting, murder of wrestler

PUNE: One person was arrested while three others are on the run in the case of murder by shooting of a wrestler in his SUV car in Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad late on Thursday night. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed near a beer shop in Shel-Pimpalgaon area of Khed.

The arrested was identified as Shivkant Shivram Gaikwad, 43, resident of Chakan. The diseased wrestler was identified as Nagesh alias Tatya Subhash Karale, 37, of Chakan. The CCTV camera clip of the murder shows Katare entering his black SUV and sitting in it after which another car pulls up behind him and four people come out of the second car and shoot multiple rounds at Karale.

Karale sustained gunshot injuries on his head, face, chest, hands, and abdomen, which caused his death. He was rushed to a hospital but brought dead, according to the police.

“We are looking for the main culprit. We have custody of the arrested accused till December 30,” said senior inspector Vaibhav Shingare of Chakan police station.

“We found four bullet shells from the spot. The body of the accused was found by people who rushed to the car after listening to the gunshots and the assailants fled in the car in which they had arrived. They are relatives and have multiple tensions between them including a land-related dispute. We cannot comment on what led to the murder,” said inspector (crime) Anil Devade of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 (25) of Arms Act and Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Chakan police station on Friday morning.