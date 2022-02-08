Home / Cities / Pune News / One arrested, one booked for duping Mumbai woman of 45 lakh
One arrested, one booked for duping Mumbai woman of 45 lakh

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday, arrested one person and booked another person for cheating a Mumbai-based woman of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 11:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

One of the two accused has been identified as Kiran Yadav Suvarna, 46, a resident of Sant Tukaramnagar in Pimpri. He was arrested and remanded to police custody till February 12. The other person has been identified as the head of a medical college in Satara, according to a statement issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by a woman from Chandivali, Mumbai who paid the money, 45 lakh, in August 2016 to secure a seat in the medical college for MBBS for her daughter. However, the two people have failed to return the money, according to the police.

A case under Sections 406, 420, 465, 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Pimpri police station.

