One held for firing pistol during Shastra Pujan

The Uruli Kanchan police on Friday arrested one person and issued a notice to another for allegedly firing a pistol during Shastra Pujan celebrations in Koregaon Mul village on Thursday evening.

The incident took place around 6:30 PM during the traditional Dussehra ritual, where weapons are worshipped. Police said the accused, Ajinkya Kad (28), fired a shot into the air in a public gathering, endangering lives. Another individual, Jaysingh Tambe, was issued a notice for allegedly abetting the act.

Investigations revealed that Kad did not possess a valid firearm license. The pistol used in the firing has been seized, and police are verifying its source and legality.

“This reckless act could have caused serious harm. One person has been arrested, and legal action is being taken,” said a senior Uruli Kanchan police officer.

The act was reportedly carried out to display bravado but violated firearm laws and public safety norms. A case has been registered under Sections 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(25) and 30 of the Arms Act. A notice was also issued under Section 35(3) of the BNS. Further investigation is ongoing.