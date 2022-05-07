One held for spate of 9 armed robberies in 2 days in Pune
PUNE: One man was arrested by Pune police on Saturday while one other is on the run after they were found involved in nine armed robberies in two days in parts of the city.
The arrested man was identified as Omkar Vinod Masal alias Harshad Salim Shaikh, 22, a resident of Mangalwar peth area of Pune, according to the police. The one on the run was identified only as Ashish alias Guddu, a resident of New Mhada area in Ramtekdi, Pune.
The two bike-borne men had committed nine robberies in parts of the city within two days - Thursday and Friday. While six of these nine cases were registered on Thursday, the other three were registered on Friday, according to the police.
The two were roaming on a black Honda Dio two-wheeler and robbing citizens at knifepoint. After multiple complaints, the police first came close to catching them in Akashwani area of Hadapsar around 10:27pm on Thursday. However, the two fled before the police could reach. The victims reached the police station after a few hours and recorded their complaint. One complainant had sustained injuries on the chest while the other had injuries on his shoulder.
The ingredients of their complaints matched another call that the police on patrol saw the two looting a rickshaw driver Pandhremala area near Canal Road in Hadapsar on the next night. As the team of night patrol officials nabbed the two, one wriggled out of their custody and ran while Shaikh was arrested.
During interrogation he told the police that they started at 7pm on Thursday with Kondhwa and headed to Chandannagar before targeting people in Hadapsar. They injured a few people and fled with mobiles, wallets, cash, and gold chains. The police found nine mobile phones in the Honda Dio that was seized.
Shaikh has previous cases registered against him in Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Lonikand, Mundhwa, Khadak, Faraskhana, and Market Yard police stations along with Jamkhed in Ahmednagar. Assistant police inspector Vijaykumar Shinde is investigating the case further.
-
BJP to reserve 27% tickets for OBC candidates in local body polls
Mumbai: Days after the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to hold local bodies elections without the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced that it would give 27% of the tickets to the candidates from OBC community if the state government was unable to restore reservation for the community before the polls. This is not the first time a political party has taken such a stand.
-
75-year-old stabs wife to death, attempts to end life
Mumbai: A 75-year-old Malwani resident stabbed his 70-year-old-wife to death late on Friday night. The man later tried to end his own life. The Malwani police in Malad have registered a case of murder against Samruddin Chandasa Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the Madh area of Malwani. Police officials said he has been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu.
-
Pune Bizman duped of ₹10 lakh by two who promised cryptocurrency at lower price
PUNE Two people were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for duping a man of ₹10 lakh by falsely promising him cryptocurrency at a subsidised rate. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 31-year-old local businessman who lives in Kothrud and is a native of Shirshi in Karwar district of Karnataka, according to the police. The complainant, therefore, agreed to and paid ₹10 lakh in form of ₹500 bills.
-
Three get life sentences for killing watchman during temple robbery
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court recently sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a watchman who tried to stop them from robbing a Jain temple at Borivali in August 2010. According to the prosecution case, the incident took place in the wee hours of August 22, 2010. The gang first attacked the two watchmen of the temple, killing one of them on the spot. The gang had fled with metal idols and golden ornaments.
-
8-month-old girl kidnapped by drunkard reunited with mother
Palghar: An eight-month-old girl was reunited with her mother within eight hours after she went missing on Friday. The child was allegedly kidnapped by one Kishore Dagle (30) on Friday afternoon in Boisar. Dagle allegedly wanted to sell the baby to a childless couple when he was arrested by Yogesh Tare, a Home Guard who nabbed him near Kumbhavli, Boisar after photos of the minor were shared on a Whatsapp group comprising of Home Guards.
