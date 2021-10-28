One injured in dacoity onboard Konark Express in Daund

PUNE: One passenger was injured during a robbery aboard Konark Express in Daund area of Pune late on Tuesday night. The police are on the lookout for three persons for the dacoity.

The injured was identified as Rakesh Gaikwad (27) who sustained leg wounds as one of the dacoits assaulted him with rocks.

Three men managed to enter the Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express that had left from Pune and heading towards Daund. The train could not receive the required green signal and had, therefore, stopped, between Pune and Daund.

“They must have cut the signal wires. That is their known modus. The train stopped since it could not get the signal. And it was running late as it is due to the double line work that is ongoing and railway blocks. They found the train at a dark time and stationary,” said assistant inspector Yuvraj Kalkutge of Daund Government railway police station.

The men robbed one woman, identified as Kalpana Srirame (48), in Sleeper 4 compartment. They fled with mangalsutra of around 18gram gold, according to the police.

The three got off the compartment, ran ahead, and forced themselves into Sleeper 4 where they grabbed a 11gram necklace of another woman called Meenakshi Gaikwad (32) who was travelling with her brother, the injured man.

“He saw from a distance that someone was robbing his sister and ran after them and jumped out of the train. He caught hold of one of them and pinned him, that is when one of the remaining two returned and attacked him with a stone. He underwent treatment and went home,” said API Kulkutge.

The phenomenon of dacoity by cutting signal wires is known along stations that come four stations after Daund while travelling from Pune, according to the GRP officials.

“There were a number of such cases from four stations after Daund. In the past few years, this is the first time that it has happened in Daund. We had increased the security in the known areas maybe that is why they targeted a less likely spot,” said API Kalkutge.

Two major gangs from the area have been arrested under separate cases in which Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked.

In the current case, Sections 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was invoked.

