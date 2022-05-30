One killed, four injured after being hit by truck at Ravet

A construction worker was killed on the spot, while four others who were busy drawing white lines along both the sides of the road were seriously injured, after they were hit by a speeding truck on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet, on Monday.

According to Dehu road police, the accident took place around 3 am. The driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Sajid Khan (age 25), while the injured have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, Pralhad Yadav, Bhola Kumar and Anil Kumar.

According to the police, white stripes were being painted on the old Pune-Mumbai highway by the workers at Ravet around dawn. At that time, a truck speeding moving toward Mumbai hit five workers.

Investigators said that Khan was seriously injured and died on the spot. Four other workers were critically injured in the accident. Ravet police reached the spot and rushed them to a private hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.

