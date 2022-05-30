One killed, four injured after being hit by truck at Ravet
A construction worker was killed on the spot, while four others who were busy drawing white lines along both the sides of the road were seriously injured, after they were hit by a speeding truck on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet, on Monday.
According to Dehu road police, the accident took place around 3 am. The driver fled from the spot after the accident.
The deceased has been identified as Sajid Khan (age 25), while the injured have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, Pralhad Yadav, Bhola Kumar and Anil Kumar.
According to the police, white stripes were being painted on the old Pune-Mumbai highway by the workers at Ravet around dawn. At that time, a truck speeding moving toward Mumbai hit five workers.
Investigators said that Khan was seriously injured and died on the spot. Four other workers were critically injured in the accident. Ravet police reached the spot and rushed them to a private hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
