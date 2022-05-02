One killed, four injured as slab collapses at construction site in Wanowrie

One person was killed and four people were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed onto labourers in Wanowrie on Monday afternoon. Of the five people, three have sustained severe injuries, according to fire brigade officials.

The under-construction building is located near Alankar hall in Wanowrie.

The deceased man was identified as Ram Naresh Patel, 40, a native of Madhya Pradesh. The injured persons were identified as Deepchanda Marabi, 27 MP, Shatrasingh Dhumkheti, 35, Barsingh Patta, 37, Sandeepkumar Ulke, 18, according to fire brigade officials. The five men were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“It was a multi-storey building and they were building a community hall there. Two slabs were done and a third was underway. So, the men were at the third level. The slab had just begun so the injuries were mostly caused after making contact with the material that was on the second floor. They were not trapped under cement,” said Subhash Khade, fire officer from a local division.

A total of 25 people were working at the construction site and these five men were creating the slab.

“To reach there, there was barely any space to take the fire tender vehicles. So, we had to park the two tenders at a distance and walk to the point. The approach road to the under-construction building is very narrow due to some ongoing litigation,” said Khade.

The incident was recorded at Wanowrie police station.