One killed, four injured as slab collapses at construction site in Wanowrie
One person was killed and four people were injured after a slab of an under-construction building collapsed onto labourers in Wanowrie on Monday afternoon. Of the five people, three have sustained severe injuries, according to fire brigade officials.
The under-construction building is located near Alankar hall in Wanowrie.
The deceased man was identified as Ram Naresh Patel, 40, a native of Madhya Pradesh. The injured persons were identified as Deepchanda Marabi, 27 MP, Shatrasingh Dhumkheti, 35, Barsingh Patta, 37, Sandeepkumar Ulke, 18, according to fire brigade officials. The five men were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“It was a multi-storey building and they were building a community hall there. Two slabs were done and a third was underway. So, the men were at the third level. The slab had just begun so the injuries were mostly caused after making contact with the material that was on the second floor. They were not trapped under cement,” said Subhash Khade, fire officer from a local division.
A total of 25 people were working at the construction site and these five men were creating the slab.
“To reach there, there was barely any space to take the fire tender vehicles. So, we had to park the two tenders at a distance and walk to the point. The approach road to the under-construction building is very narrow due to some ongoing litigation,” said Khade.
The incident was recorded at Wanowrie police station.
Pune’s Wild West: Hyenas, leopards and wolves share space with humans
Back in 2019, a study led by the Wildlife Conservation Society found that striped hyenas occupied 75% of the semi-arid landscape followed by Indian grey wolves (64%) and leopards (57%) in western Maharashtra. Hyenas feed on dead poultry and are often found feeding on carcasses dumped outside villages. Besides poultry, they also feed on dead dogs and dead cattle. The hyena species found in India clean up the ecosystem and are harmless to human beings.
BJP MLA in Haryana takes oath to make India ‘Hindu Rashtra'. Watch here
A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Aseem Goel, has taken an oath along with some others to make India a Hindu Rashtra and "make or take sacrifice for it" in Haryana's Ambala. The event reportedly took place on Sunday and purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media. Among those present at the event included Sudarshan TV head Suresh Chavhanke who was also seen taking oath along with others.
Company director siphons off ₹28.3 lakh from employee provident fund, booked
The director of a security company in Bhosari was booked for cheating his employees of ₹28.3 lakh by siphoning funds from provident fund payments. The siphoning of funds allegedly started in April 2016 until it came to notice in June 2021. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Bhosari police station. Police sub-inspector S Kendre of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.
Prayagraj killings: SIT to look into earlier multiple murders too
The special investigation team set up to work out the recent murders of five members of a same family in Khevrajpur village in Tharwai will now study the modus operandi of assailants in earlier similar incidents reported over the years in the district. The same SIT headed by SP crime will now investigate the multiple murders at Tharwai too. Sexual assault with women was also confirmed in some cases.
Civic issues plague Pune residents
Being a hotspot for locals, areas like Sadashiv peth, Shivajinagar, Prabhat road, and Sangamwadi face the issue of congestion throughout the day. Municipal commissioner on Monday, Vikram Kumar told the Bharatiya Janata Party delegation that, “All pre-monsoon related work will be completed before June 15.” “The dust pollution near the construction sites has made the situation worse,” said a resident of Lakshmi Marg, Santosh Chaugule. A shopkeeper at Sadashiv peth, Prakash Anandji Chandan, gave a different perspective on the issue.
