One killed, two injured in vehicle pile-up on Pune-Mumbai expressway

PUNE: One person was killed and two others were injured after a pile-up of vehicles near the Khalapur toll plaza along the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Thursday evening
Published on Dec 16, 2021 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained immediately, according to Raigad police. The accident happened at the 36 kilometre mark along the Pune-Mumbai lane

“There are two cars involved and two other vehicles. The tyre of one of the four vehicles burst and it went off-course, is what we know so far,” said senior police inspector Shirish Pawar of Khopoli police station.

The deceased and the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

