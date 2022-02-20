One more arrest in Mhada exam paper leak case

PUNE The Pune cyber police have arrested a man for allegedly handing over names of candidates of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) recruitment exam to Harkal brothers, accused arrested in paper leak case, according to a statement issued by the police.

The arrested man has been identified as Deepak Vikram Bhusari, 32, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar in Buldhana, according to the statement.

He has been remanded to police custody till February 24 by a local court on Saturday.

He was arrested in the case registered for the leak of the question paper of the Mhada recruitment exam which is part of the series of cases registered by Pune cyber police in malpractices in various government recruitment exams. In the case of Mhada, the aspirants were allegedly provided with the paper before the scheduled exam.

“He was arrested based on the information gathered during the interrogation and investigation of Harkal brothers. While interrogating him, he revealed that he had provided a list of Mhada recruitment exam candidates to the Harkal brothers,” read a statement by Pune cyber police.

The arrest was made one day after two more agents were found in Buldhana, also based on interrogation and investigation into the Harkal brothers.

The two were identified as Jamal Ibrahim Pathan, 47, a resident of Jalkot in Latur and Kalim Gulsher Khan, 52, a resident of Deshpandenagar in Bhuldhana.

The two were arrested on Friday and remanded to police custody till Thursday by the same court.

The men are accused of having helped the Harkal brothers distribute the question paper of the Mhada recruitment exam to aspirants in exchange for money.

Additionally, another person was also arrested for changing the marks of candidates appearing for the teacher eligibility test 2019-2020.

The arrested man was identified as Rajendra Vinayak Soluke, 52, a resident of Borale in the Nandgaon area of Nashik.

He was also arrested based on information provided by those arrested in the case earlier.