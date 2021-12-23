Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One more arrested in recruitment scam, BJP alleges links with Mantralaya

Tukaram Supe arrested by Pune police over TET exam scam brought at cyber crime office at Shivajinagar on Monday. Another man was arrested by the Pune police in recruitment exam scam case as Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said during the winter session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that the malpractices in various recruitment exams have links with Mantralaya. (HT)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: Another man was arrested by the Pune police in the series of cases that have revealed malpractices in the recruitment exams held by various departments of Maharashtra government. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said during the winter session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that the malpractices in various recruitment exams have links with Mantralaya.

The man was identified as Saurabh Tripathi, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, who was previously attached with GA Software company found to be the centre of the nexus.

“We know for sure that links of recruitment scam are in Mantralaya. That is why we are insisting for CBI probe since the Maharashtra police may not be able to expose these links under pressure. If police expose the links, we will welcome it too,” said Fadnavis speaking on the sidelines of session.

Tripathi was arrested in the fourth, and the latest, case registered at the Pune cyber police station for manipulation in the answer sheets and results of the teacher eligibility test (TET) held in 2018 and advertised in 2017. Two other people have been arrested in the case and remanded to police custody till December 27. Among two others, former commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSCE) Sukhdev Dere, 61, and another ex-employee of GA software company identified as Ashwin Kumar, 41, a resident of Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru. Tripathi is accused of helping GA Software company while being in office and as a consultant post-retirement in August 2018 and Kumar was the project manager in Maharashtra back then, according to the police submission in the local court in the matter.

Tripathi was arrested in a case under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act, and Sections 7 and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act registered at cyber police station.

