One-way between Baner and Pashan road being implemented

PUNE: To facilitate easy vehicular movement, the Pune traffic police department has decided to make a circular one-way between Abhimanshree society in Baner and Pashan road. Preparations for the one-way are underway and most probably it will be implemented next week onward.

Sharing details of the one-way road, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame said, “We are going to make a circular one-way route between Baner and Pashan roads for easy vehicular movement. On Pashan road, vehicles going straight will go toward Pashan while from Abhimanshree society, the road will take a right turn, then a left turn, and then go toward Baner road. While vehicles coming from Baner road will take a left turn toward Abhimanshree society and then go toward Pashan road. This will be carried out in a circular movement and currently, the work of installing signage boards for the same is underway.”

“These changes will be made on an experimental basis initially but later on, they will be made permanent as barricades will be installed. Also, other infrastructural works are underway along the road stretch and so it will take time to start. Most probably from next week, these new changes of one-way traffic movement will be implemented,” said Shrirame.

The area around Abhimanshree society has a mix of bungalows and housing societies. It connects to major roads of Pashan and Baner where prominent institutions such as the Pune rural police headquarters, National Institute of Chemistry (NCL), and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune are located.

While most residents have welcomed the decision of a circular one-way route, Shantanu Rathi said, “It is good that a circular one-way is being made on this road as during peak hours, there is traffic congestion many times. Also there would be more space for vehicular movement but initially people will take time to understand the changes in this one-way circular movement.”