Online permit system launched for transport of minerals excavated during construction

Now builders will not have to go to the collector's office to get permission for excavation. The Pune district administration has activated an online permit system for the transport of minor minerals excavated during construction. Earlier after getting permission, before carrying out the excavation work, the builders had to visit the collector's office to get permission for transportation of excavation material.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and district collector’s office held a meeting on Wednesday and it was decided that once the PMC issues a building permit, details of the approved excavation will be automatically uploaded online.

Prithviraj BP, PMC additional commissioner, said, “The step will help to speed up the process and ensure transparency.”

Earlier after getting permission, before carrying out the excavation work, the builders had to visit the collector’s office to get permission for transportation of excavation material. It would take two to six months and builders had to bear losses due to the delay. Now the online step will ease the process, said officials.