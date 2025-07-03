Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Online permit system launched for transport of minerals excavated during construction

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2025 08:18 AM IST

The Pune district administration has activated an online permit system for the transport of minor minerals excavated during construction

Now builders will not have to go to the collector’s office to get permission for excavation. The Pune district administration has activated an online permit system for the transport of minor minerals excavated during construction.

Earlier after getting permission, before carrying out the excavation work, the builders had to visit the collector’s office to get permission for transportation of excavation material. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Earlier after getting permission, before carrying out the excavation work, the builders had to visit the collector’s office to get permission for transportation of excavation material. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and district collector’s office held a meeting on Wednesday and it was decided that once the PMC issues a building permit, details of the approved excavation will be automatically uploaded online.

Prithviraj BP, PMC additional commissioner, said, “The step will help to speed up the process and ensure transparency.”

Earlier after getting permission, before carrying out the excavation work, the builders had to visit the collector’s office to get permission for transportation of excavation material. It would take two to six months and builders had to bear losses due to the delay. Now the online step will ease the process, said officials.

News / Cities / Pune / Online permit system launched for transport of minerals excavated during construction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On