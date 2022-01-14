Online video proctoring to be used for first time in SPPU semester exam

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) examination and evaluation department has started preparations to hold first semester exams scheduled next month.

Post Covid outbreak, SPPU has been holding semester exams online since March 2020. After addressing the issues faced in the online format, the varsity has decided to raise the ‘difficulty level’ of questions for students taking part in the forthcoming semester.

“We are planning to make the proctored method of monitoring students’ movement while appearing for online exams stricter, as video proctoring will be used in this semester. But it requires huge space for storing the recorded video data and if all things go well, then it will be used for first time in this semester exams,” said Mahesh Kakade, head, SPPU examination and evaluation department.

“As we chose the online format for exams after the pandemic struck, there was less time to prepare question sets and we kept it relatively easy to crack. Now, with two years of conducting online exams with multiple-choice questions (MCQ) method, we will increase the difficulty level of paper sets for the forthcoming exams,” said Kakade.

“There are faculty, deans, paper setters, moderators and other people involved in this process. This time it would be the same MCQ method examinations with 50 marks and a total of 60 questions. The timing would be of one hour and for disabled students it would be 20 minutes extra. The questions will be more difficult for this semester’s exam and students should be prepared for it,” he said.

Around 6.15 lakh students from various streams will appear for the exams from more than 350 affiliated colleges to SPPU from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district. With 284 courses in post-graduate and undergraduate, there are 6,862 subjects. For 1,600 subjects there are two mediums of appearing for the exams with English and Marathi.

The university examination department had used proctored method to conduct exams online. Through this proctored method students can appear for exams using smartphones, tablet, laptop or desktop computers and even from internet cyber cafes. In this method when a student login to give the exam through a smartphone, laptop or tablet, all the minute movements of students are captured and monitored by the system. Student found cheating would be given three warnings, and would be disqualified for committing the error again.