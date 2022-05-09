Only 60 CNG pumps for 2 lakh vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for at least 1.5 hours
PUNE Every day, Sumit Kamathe has to wait in a long queue for more than half-an-hour to fill up CNG gas in his car. Kamathe is not alone for there are only 60 CNG pumps in Pune catering to around 2 lakh CNG cars, making refueling of CNG vehicles an arduous and time-taking task for owners.
Meanwhile, people are increasingly purchasing CNG vehicles over the past few months due to the hike in fuel prices. “I bought a CNG car last Diwali and the reason behind it was the hike in petrol and diesel prices. For middle-class people like us, we cannot afford to buy Rs120 per litre petrol but now whenever I go to fill up CNG in Pune, there are long queues. So mostly I prefer to go in the night as it takes 30 minutes to one hour depending upon the number of vehicles in queue,” Kamathe said.
As per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune has already crossed 2 lakh CNG vehicles and the number is only increasing. The rate of CNG gas has also increased in the last one month, and is currently Rs77.20 per litre in Pune city. Daily, around 7 lakh kg of CNG gas is being sold across the 60 CNG pumps in Pune city.
Along with four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, goods transport vehicles too are available as a CNG version. At most of the CNG pumps, there are separate lanes for auto-rickshaws. “It is tremendous pressure on the workers at CNG pumps as we have to manage the public, fill gas into the vehicles properly, and carry out money transactions. It is a risky work to do and there is heavy load every day as compared to the number of CNG vehicles, there are less pumps in Pune,” said Rakesh Pangare, a worker at one of the CNG pumps in Pune.
Talking about the overall issue, Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers Association, said, “Certainly, the capacity of existing CNG pumps in Pune city is inadequate to supply the need for daily CNG gas of a large number of vehicles. There is a need for at least 200 CNG pumps in Pune city, while Hindustan Petroleum has already submitted a list of 20 petrol pumps that would start CNG service to MNGL. If they get the permission, hopefully, Pune city will get 20 more CNG pumps.”
Haphazard parking by zoo visitors, traffic congestion irks commuters at Katraj
PUNE Visitors to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, are parking their vehicles haphazardly causing traffic congestion which continues to irk daily commuters. “The current space is turning out to be small with the number of visitors increasing in the summer season. The Pune Municipal Corporation is looking for an alternative space which can be provided to park vehicles,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.
SPPU vice-chancellor selection process delayed
PUNE While the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 17, the selection process for the new VC has not even started. Prof Nitin Karmalkar is retiring on May 17 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
Cloudy weather to continue in Pune: IMD
Pune The India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, updated its forecast regarding heatwave-like situations in parts of northern central Maharashtra. However, Pune may continue to witness cloudy skies in the coming days. As per the weather department, Shivajinagar reported day temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 40.8 degrees Celsius and Lohegaon reported day temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Lavale reported day temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 41.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Power supply improves in Maha, no outage since April 23
PUNE Amid another heat wave, the power situation in Maharashtra has eased a bit after the increase in power supply which has led to no load-shedding across the state since April 23. “With the state energy ministry buying power from private companies, the power supply was initially reduced and later it was completely stopped. We are expecting to continue in the same way,” said an official from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.
MLAs Sidhu and Chhina inaugurate road construction project in Ludhiana
MLAs Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated a road construction project from Ludhiana south to Atam Nagar on Sunday. The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹1 crore. Upcoming civic senior leaders conduct meeting with party workers Ludhiana Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday held a meeting with the party workers to deliberate upon the upcoming civic body elections and by-polls at Sangrur.
