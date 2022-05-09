Only 60 CNG pumps for 2 lakh vehicles in Pune, drivers queue for at least 1.5 hours

PUNE Every day, Sumit Kamathe has to wait in a long queue for more than half-an-hour to fill up CNG gas in his car. Kamathe is not alone for there are only 60 CNG pumps in Pune catering to around 2 lakh CNG cars, making refueling of CNG vehicles an arduous and time-taking task for owners.

Meanwhile, people are increasingly purchasing CNG vehicles over the past few months due to the hike in fuel prices. “I bought a CNG car last Diwali and the reason behind it was the hike in petrol and diesel prices. For middle-class people like us, we cannot afford to buy Rs120 per litre petrol but now whenever I go to fill up CNG in Pune, there are long queues. So mostly I prefer to go in the night as it takes 30 minutes to one hour depending upon the number of vehicles in queue,” Kamathe said.

As per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune has already crossed 2 lakh CNG vehicles and the number is only increasing. The rate of CNG gas has also increased in the last one month, and is currently Rs77.20 per litre in Pune city. Daily, around 7 lakh kg of CNG gas is being sold across the 60 CNG pumps in Pune city.

Along with four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws, goods transport vehicles too are available as a CNG version. At most of the CNG pumps, there are separate lanes for auto-rickshaws. “It is tremendous pressure on the workers at CNG pumps as we have to manage the public, fill gas into the vehicles properly, and carry out money transactions. It is a risky work to do and there is heavy load every day as compared to the number of CNG vehicles, there are less pumps in Pune,” said Rakesh Pangare, a worker at one of the CNG pumps in Pune.

Talking about the overall issue, Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers Association, said, “Certainly, the capacity of existing CNG pumps in Pune city is inadequate to supply the need for daily CNG gas of a large number of vehicles. There is a need for at least 200 CNG pumps in Pune city, while Hindustan Petroleum has already submitted a list of 20 petrol pumps that would start CNG service to MNGL. If they get the permission, hopefully, Pune city will get 20 more CNG pumps.”