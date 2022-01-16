Only fully vaccinated passengers allowed to travel in PMPML buses from January 17

The next time you travel by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus, you will have to show both the Covid-19 vaccination dose certificates or the state government-issued ‘universal pass’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The public transport body will allow only fully vaccinated commuters on board from January 17.

A universal pass is issued by the public transport body only to those who have taken both vaccine doses.

As per the state government guidelines, in malls, theatres, government offices and other public places only fully vaccinated people are allowed, a similar rule will be implemented by the PMPML.

“As the public transport buses are the lifeline of common people for travelling around the city, it is also necessary to follow the Covid protocols strictly to stop the spread of the virus. Earlier it was found that passengers were not following social distancing, many were without a face mask and so it was decided to allow only those passengers who have taken both doses or one’s holding universal pass,” said Dattatray Zende, traffic manager of PMPML.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ The circular about this order has been issued to all our depot managers across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and it will be implemented from January 17,” he said.

“We are going to deploy an independent system of officials and workers to check if norms are followed. All the conductors have been instructed to check passenger’s certificates and then only allow them to board the buses. If necessary, fine will also be imposed on passengers who are found repeatedly violating norms,” added Zende.

Jugal Rathi, president of PMP Pravasi Manch, said, “If the organisation really cares about the passengers’ safety, then they should first increase the number of buses and improve their services.”

“Earlier they had announced to keep sanitiser bottles in every bus, which initially happened and then it went for a toss. Checking the vaccination certificate of each and every passenger, especially during the peak hours will it be practically possible?” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}