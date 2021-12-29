Operations of Wipro Covid hospital to be suspended temporarily: ZP

PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) informed on Wednesday that the operations of Wipro Hospital in Hinjewadi would be suspended because there are no patients. The ZP has assured that it can be restarted in two days if the need arises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ After being operational for 1.5 years, we would be suspending its operations as there are no patients. We had stopped admissions of patients about 15 days ago and now all patients have been discharged,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad.

As per the information given by the ZP, there have been 6,865 admissions in this facility and 11 deaths have been recorded here so far.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts the entire team of doctors, administrators, medical and non-medical staff who worked at the Wipro Hospital. Their eye for detail has ensured that it was the best performing Hospital in the district. Just to illustrate this claim, the death rate of all patients in the district was 1.6% . Wipro Hospital that was operated by Pune Zilla Parishad had a death rate of 0.16% which is 10 times lower than the average death rate of all patients in Pune district,” said Prasad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}