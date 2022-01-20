Opposition parties protest against bad roads in Pune’s peth area

PUNE Opposition parties attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the poor state of prominent roads in the peth area. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had given the deadline till January 2022 for completing the roads works but failed to do so and now the deadline is extended to February 15.

Members of the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP), on Thursday, agitated at Shivaji road under the leadership of MP Vandana Chavan and blamed BJP for the poor state of roads in peth areas mainly Shivaji road, Bajirao road, Tilak road and other roads.

PMC has dug up these roads for laying the water pipelines under 24x7 water project and even carrying out the drainage works.

Recently, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and all the department heads visited these roads at the request of standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne.

As the roads are dug up it is creating various problems for commuters.

When the municipal commissioner visited the sites, earlier they promised to clear the road works by December last year. Later the standing committee chairman promised to complete work by January and now the deadline is extended to February 15.

NCP leaders blamed the ruling party and municipal administration for poor management.

“Despite having decided that the contractor would do these works from the component of the 24x7 project, PMC is doing it from its budget,” said NCP leaders.

Shiv Sena too held an agitation on Wednesday for the same issue. Congress party leaders have also warned to hold protests over the same issue.