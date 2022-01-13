Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Organisers cancel Sawai Gandharv Mahotsav in Pune

Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, said, “There was no option left but to cancel Sawai Gandharv Mahotsav in Pune.” (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 06:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: In view of the uncertainty arising out due to restrictions imposed by the administration following spike in Covid cases, the organisers of Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav have decided to cancel the next edition of the annual festival scheduled to begin next month.

The Sawai Gandharv Bhimsen Mahotsav organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal was to take place between February 2 and February 6, 2022 in Pune. Shrinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, said, “There was no option left but to cancel the event.”

