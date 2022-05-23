Our priority to conduct exams error-free: Professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale
The new vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Professor Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, took charge on May 18 this year after former V-C, Professor Nitin Karmalkar, retired from the post. Professor Kale spoke to Hindustan Times on various issues including students’ issues and most importantly, the forthcoming semester examination.
“After taking charge as vice-chancellor of SPPU, the first thing I did was held a meeting with the examination department officials and understood the current position of conducting exams. Soon, they are going to submit to me a report containing the schedule of the forthcoming semester exams. Our priority is to conduct exams in a transparent manner and without any errors this time,” he said.
Asked whether the exams would be offline or online, professor Karbhari said, “This issue has been discussed several times and even our state’s higher education minister Uday Samant has made it very clear that examinations will now be held offline and we are also going with the decision. Our prime goal is to carry out everything smoothly right from setting the papers for all the subjects to declaring the results.”
Professor Karbhari further said that another important thing they are focusing on is once again going for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection in the year 2024.
“So, I took a review from some of the senior officials and one of the former vice-chancellors of SPPU about how to scale up the university grades. There are various things we need to work on such as research, patenting, academics, administration, international connections etc. to motivate all our departments,” he said.
Prof Karbhari, who is currently the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad (district), has been given the additional charge of vice-chancellor of SPPU. He was earlier a senior professor of computer science and information technology and has served as director, board of college and university development (BCUD), of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad. He was the head of the department of computer science and information technology at the university for more than nine years.
About the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) at the university, he said, “Our entire country is currently in the process of implementing NEP, and we are also going to work on it extensively. We are going to work on revamping the curriculum and implementing it and multi-dimensional approaches wherever needed. We will also chalk a road map about which courses, subjects and institutions need an upgrade and how the NEP will be implemented. Our motive through this is to see students self-employed and give them new opportunities to start their own business in various fields.”
Ex-AU hostellers foot marriage expenses of hostel employee’s daughter
Former inmates of Tarachand hostel of Allahabad University used social media for generating funds needed for the marriage of the daughter of a hostel employee who with Bheem's meager salary was finding it difficult to meet the expenses. On a visit to the hostel, AU alumnus Ajeet Singh came to know about the plight of Bheem, the hostel employee who had served them during their hostel days.
-
Highway traffic police train 100 personnel to resolve traffic snarls due to oil spills and accidents
Mumbai: In an attempt to find a solution to hours of traffic jam caused by spillage of oil and hazardous materials by overturning of vehicles on highways and expressways, especially during the rainy season, the Maharashtra Highway Traffic police have trained 100 personnel to become the first responders to initiate quick remedial measures for the motorists.
-
Chandigarh tricity area logs 23 fresh Covid infections
The tricity on Sunday recorded 23 fresh Covid cases, down slightly from the 25 reported on Saturday. Chandigarh's count saw a minor increase from 10 to 13 in the past 24 hours, while the cases in Mohali and Panchkula dropped from six to four and nine to six respectively. People who tested positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 16, 27, 37, 43, 44, 46 and Mauli Jagran.
-
Mohali blast: Key accused Nishan sent to 9-day police remand
Mohali : The district police have brought Nishan Singh, one of the key accused in the rocket-propelled grenade attack on Punjab police intelligence headquarters Sector 77, Mohali, on production warrant from Faridkot. A local court in Mohali sent Nishan to nine-day police remand. Nishan received Russian-made rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-22) from Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International activist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, the police investigation has revealed. Nishan is in contact with Pakistan-smugglers and ISI agents through phone.
-
Punjab govt to acquire 250 acres, hold demand survey for mega textile park
The Punjab government plans to acquire another 250 acres of land and undertake a demand survey for the proposed mega textile park in Ludhiana under the PM-MITRA scheme. The state government has pitched a site in Kum Kalan tehsil of Ludhiana, which has one of the largest textile clusters in north India, for the textile parks project to be set up under the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) scheme.
