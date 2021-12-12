Out-of-work software engineer from Pune forges air ticket, visa to ‘impress’ parents

PUNE: A 30-year-old software engineer from Pune was arrested for forging visa and ticket to Vancouver, Canada on Thursday night. He was arrested by the Pune police from the Pune international airport after a team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials caught him at the airport.

The accused, an Aundh resident, and his parents have been remanded to police custody for two days by a local court. He has studied and worked in America, according to the police.

“The accused said that he was doing this to put up a show for his parents to make them believe that he had found a job in Canada after being jobless since 2019. He is a software engineer who was working in the USA until 2019 when he lost his job. He had been living with his parents since then,” said assistant inspector Milind Pathak of airport police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint against the main accused, currently in police custody, was lodged by Arvind Singh (41) an official of CISF deployed at the Pune international airport.

According to the complainant, the accused entered the airport by showing a forged ticket from Pune to Delhi and Delhi to Vancouver, Canada by Air India and a forged visa on his passport while his parents watched him. However, once his parents left, he tried to come out of the airport through the departure gates which raised the CISF officials’ suspicion. Upon checking his PNR, they found him to have forged the ticket as the PNR on his ticket did not exist in the system.

“He said that after leaving the airport, he would live with his friends in the city to avoid raising his parents; suspicion. We are investigating how he managed to forge the visa and ticket,” said API Pathak.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468, 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vimantal police station.