Over 1.3 million due for second dose of Covishield in Pune, highest in state

Out of the 8.8 million beneficiaries who are due for their second dose, 1.3 million are in Pune district alone, making it the highest in the state. These beneficiaries are due for the second dose of Covishield. Pune is followed by Mumbai that has 700,000 beneficiaries and then Kolhapur that has 550,000 beneficiaries due for their second dose. With regards to the second dose of Covaxin, Pune is among the top three districts that have the highest number of beneficiaries who are eligible to get the second shot but are due.

As per the state health department, despite the availability of the vaccines, people are reluctant to take the second dose as the fear of Covid-19 has reduced. Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “With new variant Omicron looming over us, people are definitely taking the vaccine as we are seeing a rise of beneficiaries taking both the shots. With government making full vaccination compulsory for commercial activities, and the wake of the new variant, the demand for vaccination has gone up in proportion to the fear.”

About 54.43 per cent of the district’s eligible population aged between 18-45 are fully vaccinated and 98.41 per cent have received their first dose. This takes Pune to the second spot among the districts who have fully vaccinated beneficiaries.With regards to the population aged 45 plus, Pune stands at 15th position as the elderly citizens in the district are reluctant to take the vaccine. Only 85.18 per cent of the population has got the first shot and 63.10 per cent of the 45 plus age group has been fully vaccinated.

The state health department’s Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) also states that Pune has a nominal number of AEFI registered among Covid19 vaccine beneficiaries, 363 of 357 were minor, five were serious and one severe AEFI incidents were reported in the entire district.

1,346,327- No. of beneficiaries who are eligible to take 2nd dose in state as of December 2

1.30 million- No. of beneficiaries who are due to take 2nd dose of Covishield in Pune

District beneficiaries awaiting their 2nd dose of Covishield

Pune 1,302,436

Mumbai 709,009

Kolhapur 553,586

Thane 54,7130

Nagpur 490,543

District beneficiaries awaiting their 2nd dose of Covaxin

Gondia 114,432

Bhandara 89,481

Pune 88,940

Mumbai 70,461

Gadchiroli 67,539

*source: State health department