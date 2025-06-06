Over 12.7 lakh students register for FYJC admissions in round 1

As many as 12,71,295 students registered for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions across the state as the first round of registration closed on Thursday at 2 pm. The students are competing for a total of 20.43 lakh seats in 9,281 junior colleges across the state. These seats are distributed across the three major streams: commerce-5.40 lakh, arts-6.50 lakh and science stream 8.52 lakh seats. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In Pune district 1,19,853 students completed the registration, said officials.

This year, the (CAP) centralised admission process has been implemented across the state for the first time, enabling students to apply for any junior college seats across eight major divisions through a single online platform. The process excludes the Konkan division.

Students who find errors in their provisional merit details can file objections or request corrections between June 6 and 7. All such requests must be submitted through the official online portal.

The final and revised general merit list will be announced on June 8.

The admission process includes a special zero round for the students who apply for quota-based admissions including minority, in-house, and management quota seats. It will start from June 9 to June 11.

Students who receive allotments in their respective colleges must confirm their admissions between June 11 and June 18. In this step, students have to upload the required documents, submit undertaking forms, and pay the necessary admission fees.

Shriram Panzade, director of secondary and higher secondary education, said, “The final general merit list will be released on June 8, zero-round admissions, covering in-house, management, and minority quotas, will take place from June 9 to 11. The first allotment list for the regular CAP round will be published on June 10, with admissions and document verification scheduled from June 11 to 18. We urge all applicants to stay informed and stick to the timelines to ensure a smooth admission experience”