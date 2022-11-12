Over 2,500 residents get PMC notice for using excess water

Residents are getting notice from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for excess use of water than the prescribed quota.

According to the PMC water department, over 2,500 households have been served notices across the city based on an initial survey.

PMC survey covered water meters installed under the 24x7 equitable water supply project and found that many from 4,600 housing societies used water exceeding the quota.

HT accessed one such notice which stated: “The use of water exceeds prescribed limit of 150 litre per person so that water can be provided to all. By using excess water, you are wasting the natural resource. You have been asked to bring down water usage or submit say within 15 days.”

While PMC has not set a cap on water quantity, its guidelines suggest each individual to consume 150 litres of water in a day so as to meet the needs of city.

“After installing automatic water meters in the city, it has come to our notice from readings we are gathering that there is excessive use of water by some residents,” said Aniruddha Pavaskar, head, PMC water department.

In many instances, PMC found more than 1,500 litres of water being used by a house that has four to five members.

PMC uses 1,650 million litres water per day to meet the needs of citizens. Since past four years, the civic body is executing the 24x7 water supply scheme to ensure all areas under the municipal limits get equitable water supply. According to civic officials, central parts of the city get more water as compared to suburbs.

“We note readings where residents are using more than 10 per cent of the average water that they are supposed to. The city needs around 1,600 MLD (million litres per day) of water. We found excess water is used by housing societies for washing cars, courtyards etc. This is treated water meant for people’s use. Our survey covered 0.1 million households and 318,000 water meters in the city,” Pavaskar said.

PMC began its survey 10 days ago and have found that 4,600 societies from different areas have water bills of higher amounts. Scrutiny of water bills revealed some households were using more water.

Residents who received notice said they will follow PMC’s guidelines.

“PMC has never made it clear about prescribed water usage quota. We understand that water is an essential commodity and will judiciously use it,” said a banker from Pashan who received the notice, on condition of anonymity.

Vijay Kumbhar, state organiser, Aam Aadmi Party, said, “Sending notices to people when the project 24/7 of automated meters is not complete is wrong. If a family has guests, how can one say that they have used more than allotted water? PMC should penalise users only after the project is completed.”

PMC plans to spend around ₹2,100 crore for water supply scheme for the city.

Pavaskar said, “Excess water usage has been found in old societies, where old storage tank has leakages or residents are not using ball cork to prevent water from overflowing. These societies have been sent notices. The notices are basically to create awareness and reduce wasteful expenditure of water. We are not threatening people, but want them to not waste water.”