Over 200 evacuated after fire outside commercial building in Ramwadi

A fire outside a commercial building in Ramwadi on Pune-Ahilyanagar Road led to the evacuation of over 200 people early Monday morning, according to the Pune fire brigade. The blaze erupted at around 1 am when six motorcycles parked near the building’s entrance caught fire. Thick smoke quickly spread into the building, triggering panic among occupants. Officials confirmed that all occupants were safely evacuated, and there were no casualties. (HT)

Fire brigade personnel responded swiftly and coordinated a prompt evacuation. Despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries were reported.

Emergency service personnel managed to bring the fire under control within minutes. While the exact cause is still under investigation, fire officials suspect the motorcycles may have ignited due to a technical malfunction or fuel leakage. The building is a ground-plus-four-floor structure.

Vijay Bhilare, assistant divisional fire officer, said, “On the first floor, members of the Christian community had gathered for late-night prayers and were staying overnight for Monday morning rituals. They noticed smoke and immediately alerted us. Our teams safely evacuated them.”

Bhilare also noted that the blaze was doused within 15 to 20 minutes.

Officials said that quick evacuation and timely intervention by fire crews averted a potential tragedy.