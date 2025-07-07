Over 200 people evacuated safely after fire outside commercial building in Pune

PUNE: A fire outside a commercial building in Ramwadi on Pune-Nagar road led to the safe evacuation of over 200 people early on Monday, according to the Pune Fire Brigade. Fire officials suspect that motorcycles may have ignited due to a technical malfunction or fuel leakage, though the exact cause is still under investigation

The blaze broke out around 1am after six motorcycles parked near the building’s entrance caught fire. Thick smoke quickly spread inside the premises, causing panic among occupants.

Despite the intensity of the fire and the initial chaos, no injuries were reported. Fire officials confirmed that all occupants were safely escorted out of the building and no casualties occurred.

Emergency crews managed to bring the fire under control within minutes.

The building is a ground-plus-four-floor structure.

“On the first floor, members of the Christian community had gathered for late-night prayers and were staying over for Monday morning rituals,” said Vijay Bhilare, assistant divisional fire officer. “They noticed smoke and immediately alerted us. Our teams safely evacuated them.”

Bhilare added that the motorcycle blaze was doused within 15–20 minutes.

The fire department has urged residents to regularly service their vehicles, ensure proper ventilation in parking areas, and keep emergency numbers easily accessible.