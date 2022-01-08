Over 36k Molnupiravir doses in private hospitals, govt centres prep to purchase stock

Pune: As per the Pune Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Pune city’s private hospitals have over 36,000 capsules of Molnupiravir which was the most recent drug approved for the treatment of mild Covid patients whose symptoms could worsen from mild to moderate.

However, in addition to this, Pune hospitals have more than enough stock of Favipiravir in both government and private hospitals while government hospitals in Pune are yet to stock Molnupiravir which was only recently added to the protocol of treatment of Covid patients.

Also, for the treatment of moderate patients, Pune has close to 3.5 lakh vials of remdesivir.

As the number of Covid cases surge in the district and the doubling rate comes down to one or two days, the administration is rushing to stock the essential drugs. While most new Covid cases are being reported among those who are vaccinated and the reported symptoms are mild, most patients might need the drugs used to treat patients suffering from the mild to moderate symptoms. While private hospitals have enough stock, government hospitals are in the process to procure the Molnupiravir which is the latest drug to get approval of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of adult patients with Covid, with SpO2 >93% and who have high risk of progression of the disease, including hospitalisation or death.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, civil surgeon for Pune district, said, “The drug Molnupiravir was only recently added to the list of drugs approved for the treatment of Covid patients and so we are in the process of procuring the drugs. However, Favipiravir which was already in use even in the second wave and is also used to treat Covid patients with mild symptoms is available in large stocks. We have enough stock as of now and there is no scarcity given the current situation.”

Pune district also has over 1.28 lakh vials of remdesivir of which 1.24 lakh are in government hospitals and 4,772 in private hospitals. As of Friday (January 7), of the 7,665 active Covid cases in Pune district, close to 10% or 770 required remdesivir as per data from the Pune FDA office.

