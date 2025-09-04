Search
Over 40 rescued after fire erupts at parking lot of residential building in Guruwar Peth

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 04:00 am IST

Prompt action by the Pune fire brigade ensured that more than 40 residents were safely rescued without any casualties, said officials

A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a residential building in Guruwar Peth, after an electric meter box in the parking area of Zebra Shelter caught fire at around 3 am.

Prompt action by the Pune fire brigade ensured that more than 40 residents were safely rescued without any casualties, said officials.

“Distress call was received at 3:28 am. Due to single entry and exit almost 40-45 residents were trapped inside the building. We were able to bring all residents to safety. No one was injured in the incident,” said Prashant Gaikar, fire officer.

The blaze was brought under control within 20-30 minutes, preventing it from spreading further. Officials said the cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit in the meter box, though further investigation is underway.

