Over 5k children under 6 to receive advanced treatment, diagnosis by Pune ZP

PUNE As of January end, Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has finished screening over 0.311 million kids aged under six years of age. The administration will now begin second-level screening of over 5,100 kids diagnosed with various health related issues. The administration for the first time will diagnose and treat these kids within a limited time, in the next 10-12 days, including nutritional intervention and surgical intervention if required. The administration has tied up with private labs and hospitals to carry our blood tests and advanced diagnostics, including body imaging. The kids if required would undergo medical surgery through government funds which will be completely arranged and managed by the Pune ZP.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer at Pune ZP, said, “We have diagnosed the kids for over 16 types of illnesses listed under the Rashtriya Bal Suraksha Karyakram (RBSK) for which about 90% of the kids could test positive for at least one of the ailments which could be as basic as malnourishment. However, we have identified over 5,000 kids who might require further intervention by paediatricians or even paediatric specialists. The second round for these 5,000 kids will start next month and we hope to finish the advanced level diagnostics in the next 10-12 days through blood tests and body imaging. We have tied up with private labs to collect blood samples of the children from various talukas and put to work sub-district hospitals and medical colleges for diagnosis and treatment. The only problem we face is specialist manpower like paediatric derma specialists or cancer specialists to various locations as the kids are spread across the district. If the ailment is not covered under RBSK, we will cover them under the Ayushman Bharat scheme or the Chief Minister’s Relief funds. If need be, we will take the children to Mumbai for advanced treatment like bypass or cancer related treatments.”

“This is the first time any local administration has planned such meticulously and end-to-end diagnosis and treatment for every child. Earlier the kids were only diagnosed or treated if referred to by any doctor, but now we set up camps to screen every child aged under six which will continue as we have to screen the kids twice a year as they could develop developmental issues. We have been able to report over 5,000 kids this time whereas earlier only 300-400 kids in the entire district were reported.”

Of the 0.311 million kids aged under six years who have been screened, 5,158 kids were reported to be suffering from birth defects, childhood defects, nutritional deficiencies, ear-nose-throat, ophthalmologist and skin conditions.