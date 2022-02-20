Over 7 million doses lying unused, IMA demands precautionary shot for all above 18 to avoid wastage

PUNE With private hospitals in Maharashtra having more than 7.20 million doses of Covishield available, they are now appealing to the state government to take the stock in return for fresh stock later but as the government itself has excess stock, it is wondering whether or not to agree to the private hospitals’ terms. Of the more than 7.20 million doses available with private hospitals, Pune alone has over 2.6 million doses followed by Mumbai with 2.3 million doses.

At the same time, there are other districts in the state such as Hingoli, Osmanabad and Washim with less than 100 doses available at Private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs). In the event these vaccines are not administered, most of them will have to be discarded by next month unless they are diverted to other districts or states with higher demand. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has suggested that if the government starts the precautionary dose for all persons above 18 years of age, this kind of mass wastage of vaccines could be avoided.

As per data available with the state health department, the state has about 7,203,789 doses of the vaccine, out of which the highest number (2,672,666) is available with private hospitals in Pune district followed by those in Mumbai district (2,375,134) and Thane district (over 687,434) as of February 14. The least number of doses are available with Washim (six); Hingoli (10); and Osmanabad (105) and many districts have less than 1,000 doses available with them.

According to Dr Saurabh Sanjanwala, chairperson of the Hospital Board of IMA Maharashtra chapter, “There are millions of doses available with hospitals and they will go to waste if not used before the expiry date. Not only will money invested by the private health sector in this fight against the pandemic be wasted but also life-saving vaccines. The government can either take the vaccines from us and give to government hospitals in other districts of the state wherever they are required and replace them later with fresh stock or the government can allow vaccinating all above 18 years of age with the precautionary dose as that will help develop herd immunity. The mandatory nine-month gap is a gimmick and the third dose should be given based on the antibody result. The government should allow even smaller clinics to vaccinate beneficiaries as it is like any other vaccine. This will help use the vaccines effectively and benefit in case of future waves as well.”

State immunisation officer, Dr Sachin Desai, said, “The private hospitals began hoarding vaccines anticipating a huge demand for the precautionary dose during and after the third wave however as government centres were effectively vaccinating beneficiaries free-of-cost in large numbers, the turnout at private hospitals was not as much. We are now gathering information on the stock available with them, the batch number and the expiry date and based on the information that we get, we will take a call on whether or not the government will take these vaccine stocks.”

While cities such as Pune and Mumbai have vaccinated a large proportion of their eligible population, districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha still need to vaccinate a large proportion of their population with both the first and second dose. The state health department will face a huge challenge in transporting these vaccine stocks to faraway places while maintaining the required temperature.

