Owners to keep restaurants closed on New Year’s eve in Pune

Pune: With increase in Covid cases in the state and the state authorities issuing new guidelines to check the virus spread, many restaurants, bars, pubs and food joints have decided to keep their property shut to avoid public rush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the new Covid guidelines, a group of more than five members cannot assemble at one place between 9pm and 6am.

“We will remain closed on December 31. Even with mandatory 50% capacity, it will be difficult to keep a check on visitors. Our management will be celebrating the December 31 evening at our home,” said Somesh Narwani, High Spirits Cafe, Koregaon Park.

Ruchika Khalpada, owner, Lotus restaurant in Kothrud, said, “During pre-Covid days, we used to organise party for guests and cut the new year cake at midnight. As holding party for limited visitor capacity will put us in loss, we have decided to keep the place closed on New Year’s eve.”

Rahil Surana, owner of Hot and Spicy Cafe, Vimannagar said, “We have to cancel our regular group parties on December 31 because of Covid restrictions. We have decided to remain closed on the day to avoid the unnecessary burden of keeping additional staff to check vaccination certificates of visitors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many cafes and restaurants have cancelled New Year eve parties.

“No special plan at my cafe. One can come and have regular dinner like we serve during the other days. Hotel business has become tough because of 50 per cent attendance and two staff members have to remain occupied to check vaccine certificates of visitors,” said Sarveah Jadhav, Austin 40 cafe, Bhandarkar road.

Sultana Lalwani, who run a sandwich-cum-cafe in Sahakarnagar, said, “We can manage rush if we are allowed full capacity at the outer shade of our joint, but we are allowed only 25 per cent in open space.”

Year-end gatherings

Pune Municipal Corporation has appealed to people to stay indoors and keep New Year celebrations sober.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What’s to be followed:

More than 5 people in one group is not allowed between 9pm and 6am.

Only 50 per cent capacity allowed in indoors and 25 per cent for open space dining

No permission for organising religious event on New Year’s eve

People above 60 years of age and below 10 years of age should avoid to leave their homes on the night of December 31

Social distancing is mandatory

No firecrackers allowed