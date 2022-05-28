Paid parking contractors: PMC to take action against defaulters

Pune: To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take the help of tax and legal departments.

Of the 30 parking lots across the city, 19 contractors have defaulted on payments and the total amount is ₹6.77cr.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lands and estate department handed over the tendering process of parking lots to the projects department in October 2019.

According to PMC, the project department will seek assistance from its tax counterpart to attach personal properties of defaulters to clear dues. It could also ask the legal department to file suits against the defaulters.

“While the procedure with the tax department might take 1 or 2 months, the legal department’s process would be completed in about 15 days,” a senior PMC official said.