Paid parking contractors: PMC to take action against defaulters

Pune: To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take the help of tax and legal departments
To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the PMC will take the help of tax and legal departments.
To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the PMC will take the help of tax and legal departments. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 28, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByAaryaman Dahiya

Of the 30 parking lots across the city, 19 contractors have defaulted on payments and the total amount is 6.77cr.

Of the 30 parking lots across the city, 19 contractors have defaulted on payments and the total amount is 6.77cr.

Lands and estate department handed over the tendering process of parking lots to the projects department in October 2019.

According to PMC, the project department will seek assistance from its tax counterpart to attach personal properties of defaulters to clear dues. It could also ask the legal department to file suits against the defaulters.

“While the procedure with the tax department might take 1 or 2 months, the legal department’s process would be completed in about 15 days,” a senior PMC official said.

Saturday, May 28, 2022
