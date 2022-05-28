Paid parking contractors: PMC to take action against defaulters
Pune: To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take the help of tax and legal departments.
Of the 30 parking lots across the city, 19 contractors have defaulted on payments and the total amount is ₹6.77cr.
Lands and estate department handed over the tendering process of parking lots to the projects department in October 2019.
According to PMC, the project department will seek assistance from its tax counterpart to attach personal properties of defaulters to clear dues. It could also ask the legal department to file suits against the defaulters.
“While the procedure with the tax department might take 1 or 2 months, the legal department’s process would be completed in about 15 days,” a senior PMC official said.
-
Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
PUNE Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of AAryan Khanand a few others.
-
Green cover: Specific trees to be planted on different stretches of Prayagraj roads
Major roads of Sangam city will be identified with specific varieties of trees. As part of an ambitious project, Prayagraj Development Authority has identified different roads and intersections of the city where specific species of trees would be planted to boost green cover. PDA has identified 23 such spans of roads across the city.
-
Mumbai man duped of ₹1.57 crore in cryptocurrency mining fraud
Mumbai: A 36-year-old Malabar Hill resident has been duped of ₹1.57 crore in fraudulent cryptocurrency investment. The accused used a fake website to trap the complainant, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill in the investment scheme. Malabar Hill police have registered a case. In October 2021, the complainant, a resident of Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill befriended the accused over the internet. Since October 2021 the complainant invested 2.83 lakh Australian dollars (equivalent to ₹1.53 crore),” said a police officer.
-
Excise dept seizes 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor
Bhiwandi The flying squads of the state excise and Bhiwandi Crime Branch have confiscated a tempo carrying around 1,944 bottles of foreign liquor worth ₹8.74 lakh to Bhiwandi for sale, said the police. On being questioned with the accused, police found that they tried to save excise taxes and entered Bhiwandi from Daman city. Based on a tip-off, the flying squad of the excise department alerted the Bhiwandi crime branch.
-
Covid: Maha reports first cases of BA.4, BA.5 subvariants of Omicron in Pune
Maharashtra on Saturday reported its first cases of the Covid-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune. News agency ANI, citing a health department report on whole genomic sequencing, said four patients of BA.4 variants and three patients of BA.5 variants were detected in Pune. Experts said high transmissibility should not worry as much as higher hospitalisation rates and deaths.
