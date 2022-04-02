Pandemic affects renewal of PMCs accident insurance cover

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) accident insurance scheme which is renewed every year, has helped the civic body bring down the premium cost every year. Although the coverage is renewed every year, it is dated to ensure that the new scheme comes into action from the last day of the last scheme which is in place. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this scheme could not be in place for over 10 months between May 2020 and February 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMC has now written to the insurance company to consider claims made during this time, but could not be processed, as the scheme was not renewed.

Despite over seven lakh families being eligible to claim benefits under the scheme, in case of accidental injury or death, only 43 people claimed benefits in May 2019-2020 and September 2020-2021. In 2020-21, over 745,900 tax payers were eligible for the scheme.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC health department said, “The scheme could not be renewed as all the departments were engaged in the pandemic related work and so the tender could not be floated. We had written to the concerned insurance company to consider the claims which were made for the said period when the scheme was not in place, however it is company’s policy decision.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For every property taxpayer, the scheme provides, ₹5 lakh to the next of kin in case of an accidental death of the owner, spouse or parents; and ₹2.5 lakh in case of an accidental death of any of the first two children aged under 26-years of the taxpayer, ₹2 lakh for hospital admission and treatment in case of an accident of any of the family member.