Pandemic affects renewal of PMCs accident insurance cover
PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) accident insurance scheme which is renewed every year, has helped the civic body bring down the premium cost every year. Although the coverage is renewed every year, it is dated to ensure that the new scheme comes into action from the last day of the last scheme which is in place. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this scheme could not be in place for over 10 months between May 2020 and February 2022.
The PMC has now written to the insurance company to consider claims made during this time, but could not be processed, as the scheme was not renewed.
Despite over seven lakh families being eligible to claim benefits under the scheme, in case of accidental injury or death, only 43 people claimed benefits in May 2019-2020 and September 2020-2021. In 2020-21, over 745,900 tax payers were eligible for the scheme.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC health department said, “The scheme could not be renewed as all the departments were engaged in the pandemic related work and so the tender could not be floated. We had written to the concerned insurance company to consider the claims which were made for the said period when the scheme was not in place, however it is company’s policy decision.”
For every property taxpayer, the scheme provides, ₹5 lakh to the next of kin in case of an accidental death of the owner, spouse or parents; and ₹2.5 lakh in case of an accidental death of any of the first two children aged under 26-years of the taxpayer, ₹2 lakh for hospital admission and treatment in case of an accident of any of the family member.
CM Bommai: Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime. Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."
Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
