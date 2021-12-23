Paper leak nexus: Police custody of 5 accused extended

PUNE The Pune police were granted extension in the custody of Pritish Deshmukh of GA Software company, commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) Tukaram Supe, two Harkal brothers (Ankush and Santosh) believed to be head of agents’ network, and a consultant working with the education department Abhishek Savrikar on Thursday.

The extension was granted based on the email extracted from the devices seized from all the accused.

While Deshmukh and Harkal brothers were arrested in the case of question paper leak of Maharashtra housing and area development authority (Mhada) recruitment examination, Supe and Savrikar were arrested for manipulating the answer sheets and results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for 2020-2018. Both the cases were heard in the court of judicial magistrate first class SJ Dolare.

“One of the accused has defined the role of multiple agents in the case. Email extraction has given various links in the case. Multiple new arrests are expected as the scope of the case is increasing and they all need to be interrogated together,” said police inspector Ankush Chintaman of the cyber police station who is investigating the Mhada case.

“The links of the 2018 TET case were found from the seized material and interrogation of these accused. Their further custody is necessary,” said public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav.

However, the defence lawyer for Deshmukh, advocate Vijaysinh Thombre said, “There has been no recovery from Deshmukh in 12 days of police custody. The devices like my laptop and phone are already seized. There is no need to keep me in police custody anymore.”

Adding to his argument, advocate Pratibha Pawar, representing the Harkal brothers, said, “The only recovery form both my clients has been the laptop and phone. This is their third remand and no change has been made in the reasons for seeking remand. They are saying things for the sake of formality just to keep them in custody even though they have got sufficient opportunity for interrogation.”

Deshmukh and Harkal brothers were remanded to further custody till December 25 by the court. Whereas Supe and Savrikar were remanded till December 30 by the court. Police inspector Kumar Ghadage is investigating the TET 2019-2020 case.

During the hearing of the case TET 2019-2020, the defence lawyer advocate Harshad Nimbalkar claimed that the police do not need further custody of his clients - Supe and Savrikar.

“The police have claimed recovery of ₹2.56 crore in cash and gold worth ₹68 lakh from Supe. Whereas in the beginning, they said that I received ₹1.75 crore,” said Nimbalkar. He further added that no recovery was made from Savrikar who was acting as a consultant and is not involved with either MSCE or GA Software company

Deshmukh is accused in at least two of the four cases registered by the cyber police of Pune. While there is no monetary recovery from him, he has been found in possession of e-documents relating to multiple exams during his arrest when he was sitting in a car with the Harkal brothers.

Health department accused seeks bail

Seven of the 18 arrested in the case for leaking question paper of health department group D, have applied for bail in the case as their police custody has ended. On Wednesday, three of them were denied bail by the court.

Those who applied for bail have been identified as Vijay Murhade (29), Anil Gaikwad (31), Baban Mundhe (48), Sandeep Bhutekar (38), Sandeep Jagtap (28), Mahesh Botle (53), and Shyam Mhaske (38), according to public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav.