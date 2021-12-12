Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Paper leak: Police custody of Latur health chief admin, 4 others extended
pune news

Paper leak: Police custody of Latur health chief admin, 4 others extended

There is progress in the investigation and further custody was sought to establish link and the chain among those arrested. The court has granted eight more days of custody till December 18, says public prosecutor
The stay in police custody of the five people arrested on December 7 by Pune police cyber-crime officials in health department paper leak case was increased by a court in Pune on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The stay in police custody of the five people arrested on December 7 by Pune police cyber-crime officials in health department paper leak case was increased by a court in Pune on Saturday.

The five people whose custody was increased include Prashant Shankarrao Bundgire, 50, chief administration officer of Latur public health department; Udhav Nagargoje, 36, a teacher at Beed zilla parishad; Dr Sandeep Jogdand, 36, medical officer at Beed mental hospital; Shyam Mhaske, 38, helper at Sri hospital in Neknur, Beed; and Rajendra Pandurang Sanap, 51, a clerk at rural government hospital in Bhoom, Osmanabad.

“There is progress in the investigation and further custody was sought to establish link and the chain among those arrested. The court has granted eight more days of custody till December 18,” said public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav.

“These people were arrested on December 7 and remanded to police custody till December 11. They were produced in court and for further investigation, when we asked for custody, both sides argued. However, the judge decided to agree on extension of the custody,” read a statement by the police.

RELATED STORIES

With two arrests made on Friday, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 14.

The case was registered in the matter under Sections 406, 410, 409, 120(b), and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 5, 6, and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1990 amendment at Cyber police station of Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP