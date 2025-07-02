Paper rewriting racket: SPPU orders closure of Moze college exam centre, 3lakh fine imposed

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has ordered the closure of the examination centre at Parvatibai Genba Moze College of Engineering, Wagholi, for 10 years, dropped entire staff of the college from varsity exam duties, and imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh, after the committee it had constituted found serious lapses during the probe and malpractices came to fore at the college. SPPU has ordered closure of examination centre at Moze College for 10 years, dropped staff from varsity exam duties, and imposed ₹ 3 lakh fine after panel found exam malpractices at institute. (HT)

SPPU management council approved the action on Tuesday, based on a report submitted by a six-member fact-finding committee set up in the wake of the incident. The committee’s findings were presented before the council by SPPU’s examination department during its meeting on June 10.

In addition to shutting down the exam centre, the university has also barred the college’s teaching and non-teaching staff from participating in any exam-related duties for five years, citing gross misconduct and failure to maintain examination integrity.

“The inquiry report submitted by the university-appointed committee was reviewed by the examination department and presented to the management council,” said Prabhakar Desai, director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation at SPPU. “Based on the committee’s recommendations, the council approved the closure of the exam centre for ten years, a fine of ₹3lakh, and a ban on the college staff from handling any exam-related responsibilities. Further action will be carried out by the university’s bodies as per the council’s directives,” he said.

The university has also directed the management of Moze College to appoint a full-time principal and ensure compliance with institutional norms, which had reportedly not been followed.

Devidas Waydande, member of the management council and head of panel, said, “The council approved disciplinary action against Moze College in Wagholi, and going forward, any such incident at an affiliated college will be dealt with utmost seriousness. The university administration remains committed to maintaining transparency and integrity in its examination process.”

The punitive action follows a sensational exam malpractice case that came to light on June 3, when the Pune police crime branch conducted a late-night raid at Moze College and arrested a professor and three students. The accused were caught red-handed while allowing students to rewrite their engineering mathematics exam answer sheets—in exchange for money.

Police recovered six bundles of answer sheets, over ₹2 lakh in cash, and a duplicate key to the exam control room. The investigation revealed that professor Pratik Satav, along with three senior students, had been running the racket by approaching students who had not performed well in the exam. The students were allegedly charged ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 each to reattempt the paper in secret, using original university answer booklets.

Following the arrests, SPPU immediately formed a fact-finding committee to examine the college’s role and the extent of staff involvement in the malpractice. Based on the committee’s findings, the university moved swiftly to take action.