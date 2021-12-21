Parents’ association welcome decision on payment of DFRC members

PUNE In a government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, the payment structure for members of the District Fee Resolution Committee (DFRC) has been decided. The committee is responsible for dealing with the grievances of parents. Several parents over the year have registered their grievances related to fee hikes in private schools. Even though the move is appreciated by the parents’ association, they have questioned why the government has been delaying the smooth functioning of DFRC so far.

According to the GR, a review committee was established as per the notification issued on February 20 this year and followed by that DFRC committee was established as per the notification of June 7, 2021.

In the resolution, the payment for chairman and non-governmental members has been mentioned.

“Review committee should focus on resolving each matter in a maximum of two meetings. Whereas the DFRC should resolve each matter in a maximum of three meetings,” states the GR.

Speaking about the GR, Jayshree Deshpande, president of Pune division of All India Parents, Students and Teachers Association (AIPSTA), said that why it took the government so many months to publish the GR.

“This shows that the government is not serious about the grievances of parents. There should be more awareness about DFRC among parents who have wards in private schools. Many parents face the issues of fee hikes but they don’t know whom to approach for grievances. The government should spread awareness about DFRC and its function,” said Deshpande.

Sharing a similar concern, Prashant Khande, national president of AIPSTA, said that the government has taken three months to decide the payment of DFRC members.

“If the government takes so long, then where should parents go if meetings are not held by DFRC. There are parents from two to three schools who are going to the DFRC and their issues are pending. For the last three months, the meeting was not taken. There are 147 parents from one Pune-based school who have approached with their grievances in September this year. And so far, we have not received any other date. Such incidents should not happen as parents are suffering for so many days,” said Khande.

Get in touch

*The DFRC is functional at five out of eight divisions that include Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad. A state-level review committee will also be located in Mumbai.

*For Pune, the DFRC will be located at the office of the Deputy Director of Education in Camp. Parents and schools can reach at dydepune@gmail.com as well.