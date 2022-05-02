Parents in rural Pune refuse surgery for children due to fear

PUNE As part of child health screening, Pune Zilla Parishad had medically checked 3.28 lakh children in the age group of 0-6 years based on 36 paediatric parameters in January 2022. The screening has been underway since December 2021 and has now reached its final stages, wherein based on the problem, the children were recommended medical, surgical and nutritional intervention.

During the last three months, 30 surgeries have been carried out and 18 are yet to be done. However, parents are refusing surgery for their children despite expert recommendation. Nearly 2,000 children with nutritional deficiency are undergoing the Village Child Development Centre (VCDC) programme and some have been provided in patient care at Nutritional Rehabilitation Center, Aundh.

The 30 surgeries include those for heart disease, cleft lip, cochlear implant, squint, hernia, tongue-tie and Congenital Talipes Equinovarus (CTEV), said officials.

As of now 18 more surgeries are pending, however, due to fear among parents the surgeries are being delayed.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer at Pune Zilla Parishad said, “We have about 18 surgeries which are pending due to various reasons, like parents’ refusal for surgery or refusing to send the child out of the city for surgery with regards to ailments that are not visible to the eye. There is a fear among parents and they believe that since there are no visible signs of problems the problem may not exist and sometimes it is hard for the parents to accept that their child may have any difficulty.”

The child health screening aims to reduce disabilities and malnutrition among kids through multiple approaches including an all-paid surgery at government or private hospital.