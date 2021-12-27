Parents reluctant to send children to school amidst rising Covid cases in Pune

PUNE In the light of the fresh threat of the Omicron variant and Covid cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra, parents do not want to send their wards to school yet.

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad has already clarified that the local administration will take a call to shut down schools if Covid cases continue to increase.

Preeti Joshi, a resident of Kothrud and mother of a Class 2 student voiced her concern saying it may be difficult for students at her daughter’s age to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“My daughter is in the second standard and she is too young to understand and follow the Covid protocols in school,” Joshi said.

Another parent said though online learning may not be effective, the developing situation may warrant students to avoid going to school.

“Online mode of learning is not adequate for school children, but with the increase in Covid cases, we certainly cannot let them go to school again, can we?” said Anuradha Kulkarni, another parent whose son studies in Bal Shikshan Mandir, Kothrud.

On Sunday, Covid cases in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a residential school in Ahmednagar, jumped from 19 to 51. The local administration in Pune had earlier delayed re-opening of schools for classes 1 to 7 till December 15. However, the schools in Pune have been open for Classes 8 to 12 since October 4.

Some parents, however, are skeptical of the effectiveness of the online mode of learning.

“Student’s mental and physical health deteriorates due to online classes. Physical classes and the school’s atmosphere help the children learn,” said Krutika Hosur, who has a son studying at a school in Kothrud.

Some parents said with vaccination of those under age of 18-years, students can attend schools.

Although children below the age of 18 are yet to be vaccinated, the Prime Minister has announced those between the age group of 15 to 18 will be eligible for vaccination from January 3, next year.

However, the threat of the virus will continue to linger for the younger children. “My eight-year-old daughter is not vaccinated and there is no news on their vaccination either so it’s better if the schools remain closed for now,” said Joshi.

In Maharashtra most schools that have reopened and are running in a hybrid model with three days of offline classes and two days of online classes in a week. Some parents have shown their support to this move but flouting of Covid norms amidst the Christmas and the upcoming New Year celebration may shut the schools yet again.