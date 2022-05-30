Part of roof collapses at PMC fire department building
PUNE A part of the roof of the central fire brigade building at Bhavani peth collapsed on Monday spreading panic among the staff.
On Friday, a portion of the slab in the main building collapsed. Three months ago, a ceiling fan in the main building fell during office hours. However, none of the fire department staff was reported injured in the incidents.
Fire brigade staffers informed that the building structure has grown old and dilapidated and needed complete reconstruction.
Central fire brigade chief Sunil Gilbile said that the civic body has approved a tender of ₹2 crore for the construction of a new five-storied building.
“The new building plan has been approved by the architect and has come for our evaluation. We are hopeful that work will start at the earliest,” he said.
A senior fire brigade official present on the spot said that the construction of a new building has been on the cards for the past five years and has been inordinately delayed for a long time.
The fire department is tasked with the fire audit of old and dilapidated buildings and is responsible for auditing building structures for fire safety and other parameters. Ironically, the department’s headquarters itself needs immediate repairs and the life of the staffers cannot be put into jeopardy by way of laxity on the part of the administration.
